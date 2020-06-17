AP – Vanderbilt University researchers say the number of COVID-19 patients in Tennessee hospitals has reached its highest level at more than 400.

Despite the number, the increase has not put acute strain on the state’s hospital system.

The Nashville-based university hospital and medical school said increases in hospitalizations in June were mostly concentrated in the Memphis area and southeast Tennessee, including Chattanooga.

Rises in new coronavirus cases, and hospitalizations, has led Memphis and Nashville to delay plans to reopen more businesses and increase capacities for restaurants and retail stores.

The latest report said about 200 virus patients are being treated in Memphis-area hospitals.