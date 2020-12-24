An annual Associated Press survey of Tennessee journalists has designated the COVID-19 pandemic the state’s top story of 2020.

A string of deadly tornadoes in March was ranked No. 2, and the outcry for racial justice came in at No. 3.

Protests resulted in Gov. Bill Lee recommending that the bust of former Ku Klux Klan leader and Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest be moved from Tennessee’s Capitol into the state museum.

A new GOP-led law targeted protesters by making it a felony to camp on state ground.