Vanderbilt’s football game Saturday at No. 11 Georgia has been postponed because the Commodores’ roster has fallen below minimum requirements.

Georgia announced the postponement was due to the SEC’s COVID-19 protocols.

The game has been rescheduled for December 19.

The game would not be played if Georgia qualifies for the SEC championship game, also scheduled for December 19.

The Bulldogs are a long shot to make it.

Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller had been expected to be in uniform for the game at Georgia, a week after she became the first woman to play in a Power 5 conference game.