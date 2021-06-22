COVID-19 Numbers Dwindling in Local Area

The latest report from the Tennessee Department of Health shows COVID cases have dwindled to small numbers in the area.

Monday’s June 21st report showed positive cases of the virus ranged from three in Lake County, to twenty cases each in Weakley County and Gibson County.

The report state positive cases in Obion County at 12, Dyer County 16 and Henry County 17.

The local area has the same statistic as Tennessee statewide, with approximately 98-percent of all positive cases during the pandemic now considered as recovered.