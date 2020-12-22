COVID-19 testing at local Tennessee health departments will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Christmas holiday and will resume Monday.

Testing sites across the state are also offering adult self-assessment kits three days a week, to allow staff members to make the transition to the vaccination of frontline health care providers and first responders.

The new COVID-19 self-tests are offered to adults on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

On these days, public health staff members at each testing site will provide self-testing kits to adults who wish to be tested.

Individuals will remain in their vehicles while completing paperwork and collecting their samples. Health departments will submit the samples for testing.

Local county health departments will continue to offer COVID-19 testing five days a week free of charge to anyone wanting to get tested.