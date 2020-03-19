The State of Tennessee is now reporting 98 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed since January 21st.

Of the 98 cases, 58 have been reported in Davidson County, with 24 in Williamson County.

The latest report also showed Shelby County with four confirmed cases.

The largest affected group has been those in the age bracket of 18-to-49 years old, with 67 confirmed cases.

Those aged 50-to-64 have a total of 19 confirmed cases.

In the State of Kentucky, 35 confirmed cases have been reported, with 11 of those coming from Jefferson County.

The first confirmed case in Western Kentucky has been reported with a 69 year old male in Lyon County.

State officials have also reported a confirmed case in an eight-month old baby in Jefferson County, who is being treated at home.