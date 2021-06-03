COVID-19 Vaccination Report for Northwest Tennessee

The State of Tennessee is reporting almost 4.9 million residents have now been vaccinated for COVID-19.

The latest report showed 39.4-percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 33.5-percent being fully vaccinated.

In Obion County, reports show 15,839 people have received the vaccine, with just over 28-percent receiving at least one dose.

In Weakley County, 16,521 residents have been vaccinated, with 26.3-percent receiving at least one shot.

The largest vaccinated county in the area is in Gibson County, with 28,333 residents receiving their shots.

The report stated 30.8-percent of Gibson Countians had received at least one dose.

Henry County had the highest percentage of residents with at least one shot, at 30.8-percent.

The state report showed Henry County vaccinations at 20,682.