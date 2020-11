A phase-in for a COVID-19 vaccine in Tennessee could begin next month.

During Governor Bill Lee’s weekly media briefing Tuesday, Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said Tennessee should have vaccines from two different pharmaceutical companies by the middle of next month.

Dr. Piercey says the state will begin phasing-in the vaccine with frontline workers at the front of the line.

The vaccine is expected to be available to the general public by spring.