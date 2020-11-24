News of success in trials of two COVID-19 vaccines could mean better days to come for the new year.

Robbie Taylor, the Manager of Infection Prevention and Employee Health at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union City, said she is encouraged at progress being made against the virus.(AUDIO)

Until a vaccine is released for the general public, Ms. Taylor said safety precautions can help ensure good health.(AUDIO)

On top of the concerns of coronavirus, is the beginning of influenza season in the area.

Ms. Taylor said she urges everyone to receive their flu vaccination as soon as possible.