COVID Vaccination Schedule for Obion County

COVID vaccinations will be administered today at the Obion County Fairgrounds for anyone in the Ken-Tenn area age 16 and above.

Those scheduled for their second shot, or those needing their initial vaccination, can come to the Fairgrounds from 7:00 until 1:00.

On Friday, the Obion County Health Department will again be giving vaccinations from 9:00 until 12:00 and from 1:00 until 3:00.

No appointment is needed either day to receive a shot, with vaccinations given on a first come, first served basis.

The Obion County Fairgrounds is set up for two lanes of drive-thru vaccinations, and no one will be required to leave their vehicle.