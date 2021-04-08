April 8, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. COVID Vaccination Schedule…

COVID Vaccination Schedule for Obion County

COVID Vaccination Schedule for Obion County

COVID vaccinations will be administered today at the Obion County Fairgrounds for anyone in the Ken-Tenn area age 16 and above.

Those scheduled for their second shot, or those needing their initial vaccination, can come to the Fairgrounds from 7:00 until 1:00.

On Friday, the Obion County Health Department will again be giving vaccinations from 9:00 until 12:00 and from 1:00 until 3:00.

No appointment is needed either day to receive a shot, with vaccinations given on a first come, first served basis.

The Obion County Fairgrounds is set up for two lanes of drive-thru vaccinations, and no one will be required to leave their vehicle.

Charles Choate

© 2020, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology