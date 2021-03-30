COVID Vaccinations Today in Obion County at Fairgrounds

The Obion County Health Department is giving COVID-19 shots today at the Obion County Fairgrounds.

Emergency Management Director Danny Jowers said any area resident needing their first shot, can receive this today until 7:00 this evening without an appointment.

Jowers said the Health Department is administering the Phizer vaccine.

Those wanting to get their vaccination are urged to come to the Obion County Fairgrounds.

The Obion County site is a drive-thru set up, with individuals receiving their shot while inside their vehicle.

Vaccinations are free to the public.