Covington Man Arrested During PGA Golf Tournament in Kansas

A Covington man, who is a member of the UT-Martin golf team, was arrested during a golf tournament Monday in Newton, Kansas.

Golfweek reported that 20 year old Luke Smith was participating in the PGA Korn Ferry Tour Wichita Open, with Smith’s father serving as caddie.

During play on the 7th hole of the qualifying round, reports said golfer Austen Dailey confronted Smith and his father about not helping search for lost balls, or tending the pin.

Dailey said the lack of help was slowing down their play.

The report said the Smith’s began to yell at Dailey about his play, and as he walked away, Luke Smith began to throw punches.

After being tackled to the ground, Smith reportedly held Dailey down until he said “uncle”.

Smith was arrested by Newton police and charged with one count of misdemeanor aggravated battery.