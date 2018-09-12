A Covington man has been charged in connection to a shooting incident that resulted in the death of two teens Tuesday.

TBI spokesperson Susan Niland says early Tuesday morning TBI agents began investigating the shooting deaths of two male teens whose bodies were found at Turner Field Road in Covington.

During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that 26-year-old Jarvis Grant was among the individuals who was present at the scene during the time of the shooting.

Grant was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of Unlawful Possession of a Weapon and one count of Tampering with or Fabricating Evidence. He was booked into the Tipton County Jail, where he is currently being held without bond.

Niland says the investigation remains active and ongoing.

