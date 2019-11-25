Kentucky State Police have kicked off their 10th annual “Cram the Cruiser” holiday food drive.

The event is designed to collect non-perishable food items to assist needy families during the Christmas season.

Those wanting to donate during the food drive, can bring their items to the local State Police Post through December 9th.

Suggested donations include non-expired canned fruit and vegetables, canned meat, macaroni and cheese, peanut butter, jelly, canned soups, chili or spaghetti sauce.

Donations of brownie and cake mixes, along with coffee, water, powdered milk and juices are also needed.

The items will be distributed to local shelters, churches or other organizations for distribution.

At Post 1 in Mayfield, a police cruiser will be park near the road for items to be accepted.