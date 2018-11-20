The Kentucky State Police annual food drive collection called “Cram the Cruiser” is now underway.

The event each year collects non-perishable food items, that are distributed to local food pantries and other sites to assist needy people during the Christmas season.

At Post 1 in Western Kentucky, anyone who wishes to make a donation of food items, can drop them off at the police cruiser parked in front of the State Police headquarters on Highway 45 North at Hickory.

The “Cram the Cruiser” campaign will continue until December 10th.

