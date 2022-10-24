Crash Blocks Traffic in Fulton County on Monday Morning

Traffic was blocked for a period of time this morning, following a one vehicle wreck in Fulton County.

A semi-tractor trailer box truck overturned on the Union City Highway just before 9:00.

The accident occurred in the north bound lane, just past the Highway 125- Highway 166 intersection.

Those traveling from Hickman, toward Union City and Fulton, were detoured following the accident.

The driver of the tractor trailer truck was not injured.

A photo from the accident has been posted on our website at thunderboltradio.com.