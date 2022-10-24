October 24, 2022
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. Crash Blocks Traffic…

Crash Blocks Traffic in Fulton County on Monday Morning

Crash Blocks Traffic in Fulton County on Monday Morning

An overturned semi-tractor trailer truck forced the detour of traffic on the Union City Highway in Fulton County on Monday morning…(photo: Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)

Traffic was blocked for a period of time this morning, following a one vehicle wreck in Fulton County.

A semi-tractor trailer box truck overturned on the Union City Highway just before 9:00.

The accident occurred in the north bound lane, just past the Highway 125- Highway 166 intersection.

Those traveling from Hickman, toward Union City and Fulton, were detoured following the accident.

The driver of the tractor trailer truck was not injured.

A photo from the accident has been posted on our website at thunderboltradio.com.

Charles Choate

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology