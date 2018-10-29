Kentucky State Police are doing a reconstruction of an accident that occurred this morning in Hickman County.

Transportation Cabinet reports indicate the accident occurred this morning after 8:00 on U.S. Highway-51 between KY-780 and KY-1529.

This location is between the 3-and-4 mile marker South of Clinton.

Reports indicate multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, and traffic was blocked in both the north and south lanes.

Post 1 reports indicate the reconstruction of the accident could take until 1:00 this afternoon or longer.

No other information is being released concerning those involved in the accident.

