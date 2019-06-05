A commercial vehicle crashed this morning in Calloway County, while transporting thousands of pounds of explosives.

First District Transportation Public Information Officer Keith Todd reported the accident occurred near Hazel around 10:00, where the vehicle struck power poles and caused downed power lines.

Todd said the truck was hauling over 32,000 pounds of a blasting agent, which was manufactured in McEwen, Tennessee.

A Kentucky Transportation Incident Management Unit was called to the site, along with fire departments, police and emergency management officials.

Power was shut down to the affected pole, and re-routed to parts of Hazel.

Transportation reports said the plan was to off-load the explosive materials and upright the truck, with an estimated time of six hours for the road closure on Highway 641.