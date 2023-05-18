Crews continue restoration of Mayfield traffic signals

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet contractors continue reconstruct and restore traffic signals along U.S. 45 and other highways in downtown Mayfield this week.

Cabinet spokesman Keith Todd says several of the old traffic signals in the Mayfield court square area along Broadway and South 6th Street are being removed to prepare for construction of new signal support structures and electrical connections.

Traffic signals and beacons will be reconstructed at six intersections which have functioned as four-way stops since traffic control systems were destroyed by the December 2021 tornado.

Signage will continue to control traffic flow until the new traffic signals are ready to be placed into service later this summer.

Electrical crews are also restoring high-mast lighting at several Interstate 69 interchanges across the area where poles were damaged or destroyed by the tornado.