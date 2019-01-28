A recent crime study shows the city of Martin is the eighth safest city in Tennessee.

The National Council for Home Safety and Security used statistics from the most recent FBI Uniform Crime Report from 2017 to compile its report of the safest cities in Tennessee.

According to the report, Martin scored a violent crime rate of 3.285 per 1,000 population and a property crime rate of 25.901 per 1,000 population.

The study shows Germantown as the safest city in Tennessee, followed by Brentwood, Gallatin, Collierville, and Portland.

Other local cities listed in the study include Paris at number 21, Jackson in 25th, Union City ranked 41st, and Dyersburg at number 44.