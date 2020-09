Chris Crocker is the new Chief of Police for the City of Dresden.

During its meeting Monday night, the Dresden City Board unanimously appointed Crocker to the position.

Crocker had been serving in an interim role since former chief Steve Howe resigned at the end of June.

Howe left to accept a position with the Office of Inspector General.

Chief Crocker has served with the Dresden Police Department since 2011 and will lead the department’s eight full-time officers.