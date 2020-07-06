The Crockett County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an escapee.

Sheriff Troy Klyce says 53-year-old Gerald “Pete” Samples, a trustee at the Crockett County Jail, managed to leave the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office and is believed to be in possession of a white 2008 four-door F-150 Super Crew pickup.

Samples is a White male, 6′ 2″ and 210 pounds with green eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a brown shirt and brown pants, but is in possession of blue jeans and a tan baseball cap.

Anyone who has seen Samples, or might know of his whereabouts is asked to call the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office at 731-696-2104.