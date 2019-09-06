An Alamo man has been arrested in connection to a homicide in Crockett County.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says 52-year-old Leslie Earl Carter was arrested Friday morning around in Ripley by the Ripley Police Department and Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office.

TBI agents and Crockett County Sheriff’s deputies developed Carter as a suspect Thursday afternoon in the death of Mary Finch, who was found dead inside her home in the 300 block of Bells Street in Alamo.

Carter is charged with First Degree Murder and is being held in the Crockett County Jail without bond pending his first court appearance.