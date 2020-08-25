A Crockett County man was arrested after leading Union City police on a foot chase.

Reports said officers were called to 515 Nash Street Apartments, where 54 year old Willie Cook was involved in an argument with a female at an apartment.

While speaking with the female involved in the argument, officers spotted Cook walking from East College Courts.

In an attempt to speak with Cook, reports said he began running between the apartment buildings.

During the foot chase, Cook refused orders to stop, with Union City police using their taser to take him into custody.

Cook was charged with public intoxication and evading arrest.

He was also served outstanding warrants for domestic assault and aggravated burglary.