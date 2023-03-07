Crockett County man charged in Gibson County arson

A Crockett County man is behind bars charged with setting fire to a home under construction in Gibson County.

TBI spokesperson Susan Niland says 50-year-old Chad Bridger Kee, of Bells, was arrested Monday for Arson and Aggravated Burglary.

Kee is accused of setting fire to a residence under construction on State Route 188 in Trenton.

After Gibson County Fire Department personnel extinguished the fire Friday night, TBI agents and an accelerant detection dog responded to investigate.

Investigators developed information that the fire had been intentionally set and that Kee was the individual responsible.

Kee is being held in the Gibson County Jail on a $300,000 bond.