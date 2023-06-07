Crockett County man charged with rape in home burglary

A Crockett County man is facing charges in connection to a recent home burglary and sexual assault in Alamo.

Thirty-three-year-old Arthur Lee Ingram, Jr. was arrested Tuesday on charges of Aggravated Rape and Aggravated Burglary.

The charges stem from a sexual assault that happened at a home in Alamo on May 27.

During the investigation, evidence was gathered and submitted to TBI’s Jackson Crime Laboratory and within a week, a special agent forensic scientist was able to develop a DNA profile and enter it into the CODIS (Combined DNA Index System) database.

As the investigation continued, a match was returned, leading to the arrest of Ingram.

The Alamo Police Department, Crockett County Sheriff’s Office, and TBI are also investigating two earlier home break-ins in which female victims were targeted.

Ingram is being held in the Crockett County Jail and other charges could be filed.