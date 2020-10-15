A Crockett County man is facing nearly five years in federal prison for a firearm charge.

U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Michael Dunavant says 24-year-old Christopher Ethan Webb, of Alamo, was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison followed by three years supervised release for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to information presented in court, earlier this year, the West Tennessee Violent Crimes and Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at Webb’s home and found a .40 caliber pistol hidden in an air duct.

Attorney Dunavant said Webb had just been released from state custody for a violent gun offense two months prior to his arrest this year.