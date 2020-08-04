A Crockett County woman is being held in the county jail on drug charges.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says 29-year-old Amber Cocker was arrested last week after the Crockett County Grand Jury passed down an indictment on two drug offenses.

McAlister says between July and September of 2019, at least two covert purchases of methamphetamine were conducted involving Cocker.

When Cocker was arrested, officers also found methamphetamine and two loaded firearms in her vehicle.

Cocker is charged with two counts of Sale of Schedule II and is being held in the Crockett County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

McAlister says Cocker will face additional charges as a result of the drugs and firearms seized during her arrest.