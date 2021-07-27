Crockett, Henry Counties receive ThreeStar grants

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe announced Tuesday that 54 counties, including Crockett and Henry, will receive ThreeStar grants.

Crockett County will receive $50,000, while Henry County will receive $10,000.

In total, TNECD is awarding $2.4 million in funding to Tennessee communities through this round of the ThreeStar grant program.

The funding will be used for a variety of local community development initiatives including education, workforce development, health, tourism, small business, entrepreneurship, and economic development programs, among others that were prioritized through a strategic planning process. ThreeStar promotes economic and community prosperity through collaboration to positively impact every Tennessean.

Ninety-four counties have completed the requirements to be certified ThreeStar counties. To be eligible for ThreeStar grants, each county must meet all certification requirements, develop an asset-based strategic plan and design a program to implement a goal from its strategic plan.