A tropical system which moved through the Mississippi and Ohio River valley, has created the potential loss of crops for many local farmers.

Fulton County Agriculture Extension agent Ben Rudy told Thunderbolt News that current river stages indicate water will cover several acres of low lying crops.

Rudy said he fears that farmers will not be able to hold back the projected flood waters from their crops.

While farmers have been able to harvest the corn planted in the potentially flooded areas, Rudy said the soybean crops are far from being mature at this time.

Rudy said farmers are continuing to check the updated river stage forecasts, adding that a drop of tenths of a foot on the gauge could save hundreds of acres.

