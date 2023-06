Farmers in Obion County have almost completed their planting of crops for the season.

Agriculture Extension Agent Bob Shumake gave Thunderbolt News an update of the local corn and soybean planting.(AUDIO)

Shumake said crops that have been planted in non-irrigated fields, are now nearing stress levels due to the dry conditions.(AUDIO)

Winter wheat harvest is expected to begin in Obion County in the next few days.