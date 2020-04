The latest report from the United States Department of Agriculture indicates farmers in Tennessee will plant approximately 1.1-million acres of corn this season.

The planted acreage is 70,000 more than in 2019.

Soybean acreage in Tennessee is expected to total 1.5- million acres, which will be an increase of 100,000 acres from the previous year.

Cotton planting in Tennessee is forecast for a decrease, with 360,000 acres projected for the season.

This number is down 50,000 acres from 2019.