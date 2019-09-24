Four Obion County cross country teams are now headed to state competition.

During the West Tennessee Sectional Meet, members from Black Oak, Ridgemont, Hillcrest and Lake Road earned their spot at a state title.

The Black Oak boys team, and Lake Road girls team, won the sectional meet.

The Hillcrest boys team and Ridgemont girl’s team finished second in sectional competition.

Also headed to the state on the boys side as an individual is Landon Temple of Ridgemont and Etah Caldwell of Lake Road.

On the girl’s side of individual qualifying is Livee Seals, of Black Oak, and Anna Beth Correa, of Hillcrest.

The state cross country meet will take place in Clarksville on October 5th.