Crosswalk safety blitz Tuesday at UT Martin

UT Martin’s Department of Public Safety will be conducting a campus crosswalk safety blitz Tuesday around the main campus.

UTM’s Bud Grimes says the specific enforcement points will be crosswalks located on University Street and Mt. Pelia Road with UTM Public Safety officers posted at select crosswalks, observing traffic flow, and contacting individuals who violate the law.

Grimes says both pedestrians and drivers have crosswalk safety responsibilities.

Pedestrians should make sure all vehicles have stopped before stepping into the crosswalk and crossing the roadway, and if you’re not at a marked crosswalk, you must yield to all vehicles.

Drivers are reminded to yield the right of way to pedestrians who are lawfully in a crosswalk and to drive within the speed limit.

Drivers should also proactively check for pedestrians, checking sidewalks and side streets for pedestrians who may be crossing at an upcoming crosswalk.