The Weakley County Commission is preparing for a crowd when it meets Monday night to vote on the fiber internet project.

The resolution calls for the complete build of a fiber internet infrastructure network throughout the unincorporated areas of the county.

Dozens of citizens attended a meeting earlier this week of the Fiber Research Committee with several voicing their need for fiber internet in the most rural areas of the county.

At Thursday morning’s Finance, Ways, and Means Committee meeting, Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum says while the meeting to open to everyone, space will be limited.

The Weakley County Commission meets at 5:30 Monday night in the commission courtroom on the first floor.