Crowns Presented for Obion County Fair Pageant Winners

Nine crowns were presented in pageant competition on the opening day of the Obion County Fair.

During Saturday’s events, five-month old Baylor Ann Seals, of Union City, was named the “Wee Miss Fairest of the Fair”.

In the “Toddler Miss” category, fifteen-month old Ellie Kate Noles, of Union City, was presented the crown.

In the “Tiny Miss” pageant, three-year old Elliana Marie Butler, of Troy, was crowned.

The “Petite Miss” winner was four-year old Amelia Diana Adams, of Union City, with six-year old Hazelyn Jewel Wright, of Troy, claiming the title of “Little Miss”.

In the “Young Miss” pageant, eight-year old Brie Barker, of Union City, was awarded the title.

10 year old Kinsley Alexa Harper, of Union City, was selected in the “Junior Miss” pageant, with 12-year old Baylee Patrick, of Union City, the winner of the “Teen Miss” pageant.

And this year’s “Fairest of the Fair” winner was 17 year old Ada Reed Rogers, of Union City.