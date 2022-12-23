Cruelty to Animal Charge Issued in Union City

A Union City woman was issued a cruelty to animals charge following a complaint to animal control officers.

Police reports said 41 year old Brandi Leeann Foutch was charged, after officers were called to 2112 Nailing Drive.

At the scene, officers observed a small, four-to-five month old puppy outside in the rain, and covered in mud.

The report said the dog was in a small play pen in the mud, with empty water and food bowls.

Attempts to speak with someone at the residence, and at a neighbors home were unsuccessful.

The puppy was impounded due to the conditions.