Cruelty to Animal Investigation Leads to Arrest in Union City

An assist by Union City police on an animal cruelty call leads to an arrest of a Murfressboro man.

Police reports said the officer assisted animal control officials, following the call of a cat living in a car at Hillwood Apartments on Stone Street.

At the scene, the cat was discovered in the vehicle with the windows rolled up.

Reports said Union City police unlocked the door and the cat was taken by animal control officers.

The owner of the car, 47 year old James Allen White, said the cat had been in the vehicle for a couple of weeks.

When being issued a citation for cruelty to animals, police dispatch revealed a warrant for White out of Shelby County, Kentucky.

He was taken into custody and charged with a crime in another state.