The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has extended the closure of KY-2208 in central Hickman County to Wednesday, November 11th.

Transportation reports said this extended closure of at mile point .25, is to allow the Cane Creek Culvert to be replaced with a pre-fabricated aluminum arch culvert.

This closure of KY-2208 is about a quarter-of-a-mile north of the KY 58 intersection near the Crowley Community.

KY-2208 closed at this site on October 5th, and was expected to be closed for about two weeks.

Reports said the completion date had to be moved back, when initial delivery of the pre-fabricated aluminum culvert was delayed.

Installation of the new culvert has since been further delayed by weather conditions.