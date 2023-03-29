Cupples selected as next Weakley County Director of Schools

Greenfield School Principal Jeff Cupples will be the next Weakley County Director of Schools.

In a special-called meeting Wednesday, the Weakley County School Board unanimously selected Cupples to replace Randy Frazier, who’s retiring at the end of the school year.

Following the Board’s decision, Mr. Cupples told Thunderbolt Radio News that even though he won’t officially take the position until July 1st, he’s ready to start work.

Cupples says he has three goals as the new school director.

Besides Mr. Cupples, two other candidates were seeking the position: Assistant Director of Schools Betsi Foster and Gleason School Principal Lee Lawrence.

A fourth candidate, Chris Lensing, from Rock Falls, Illinois, withdrew his name from consideration.

One of the first things Mr. Cupples will face as the new Director of Schools will be finding his replacement as principal at Greenfield School, a position he’s held since 2019.

He’d previously served as Assistant Principal at Chester County High School from 2011 to 2018. He was also the head football coach for the Chester County Eagles from 2002 to 2011.

Cupples is from Henderson, graduating from Chester County High School in 1993.

He and his wife, Jennifer, live in Martin with their two children, Jaxon, age 15, and Jacie, age 9.