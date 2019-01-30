The 3rd Annual Cups for the Cure event, co-hosted by the UT Martin Department of Visual and Theatre Arts and The Wesley Foundation, is Saturday from 2:00 to 400 at the UTM Wesley Foundation building.

UTM professor of art, David McBeth, and his students, will be selling handmade ceramic cups and mugs for a $15 donation.

McBeth says one hundred percent of funds raised will be donated to cancer research foundations in the region.

The event is open to the public, and a variety of hot beverages and desserts will be available.