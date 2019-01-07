Cyntoia Brown has been granted clemency by Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam.

Brown was serving a life sentence for murder and claims she was a victim of sex trafficking

Haslam said Monday that he would show mercy to the now 30-year-old Cyntoia Brown by releasing her August 7. She will remain on parole for 10 years.

In a statement, Brown said she’ll do everything to justify Haslam’s faith in her and thanked her family for their support.

Kim Kardashian West, Rihanna, and other celebrities have rallied for Brown as she fought her life sentence for the 2004 murder of a man who had picked her up for sex when she was 16 years old.

Her lawyers say she was a sex-trafficking victim and feared for her life.