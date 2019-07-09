UT Martin head men’s basketball coach Anthony Stewart announced Tuesday that Ajani Kennedy, a 6-8, 200-pound forward, who played the last two seasons at UC Riverside, is joining the Skyhawks program.

Kennedy played in 22 contests – including four starts – at UC Riverside under head coach David Patrick in 2018-19, averaging 7.8 points and 4.7 rebounds in just 21.2 minutes per game. He connected on 50.8 percent (65-for-128) of his field goal tries, including a league-best 46.4 percent clip from three-point range (26-of-56). He led the Highlanders in scoring four times and paced the squad in rebounding on five different occasions.

Per NCAA transfer guidelines, Kennedy will have to sit out the upcoming season but will be eligible as a junior for the 2020-21 campaign.