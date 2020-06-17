The Refuge Church of Union City will be handing out dairy boxes during Thursday night’s Soul Food Cafe at the Obion County Fairgrounds.

Bro. Dan Huggins said Prairie Farm Dairies, in cooperation with the United States Department of Agriculture, will give away 1,260 dairy variety boxes.

Each box will contain two gallons of milk, along with sour cream, french onion dip, cottage cheese and cream cheese.

Bro. Huggins told Thunderbolt News the boxes will be given away from 5:30 until all are gone.

Those wanting a dairy box can come through the main gate at the fairgrounds.

The Soul Food Cafe meal is also free to the public.