Damaging winds from a strong storm system that moved through Northwest Tennessee Sunday afternoon knocked down trees and power lines leaving several thousand without power.

Nearly 9,000 of the 21,000 Weakley County customers served by Weakley County Municipal Electric System were without power for most of the afternoon and night.

Andi Harrington with WCMES says the first calls began coming in around 2:40 Sunday afternoon just after the powerful storm moved through.

Harrington says 15 breakers were down causing the widespread outage.

WCMES crews worked throughout the afternoon and night, with crews reducing that number down to 3,500 by 8pm and 1,500 by 10:30 Sunday night.

Crews continue to work to restore electricity to those still affected by the outage.