UT Martin forward Damiah Griffin was rewarded for her strong week of performances by being named the adidas OVC Freshman of the Week after impressive outings against IUPUI and Arkansas State.

A native of Memphis, Griffin has found her rhythm after moving into the starting lineup with a pair of double-digit performances.

For the week Griffin averaged 13 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals per game while shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 100 percent from the free throw line.

Griffin made her first career start against IUPUI by tallying 14 points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in 18 minutes of action. She then capped off her week with 12 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals in 20 minutes against Arkansas State.

Griffin and the Skyhawks return to action Sunday against Big Ten foe Northwestern with tipoff scheduled for 2:00, with airtime at 1:30 on WCMT.

