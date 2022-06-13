Dangerous Heat and Humidity in Ken-Tenn Area

An “Excessive Heat Warning” is in affect until 8:00 tonight for all of the Ken-Tenn area, with a “Heat Advisory” already issued for Tuesday.

National Weather Service forecasters say temperatures today of around 97-degrees will bring heat index values to near 112 degrees.

The extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses for those working or having outdoor activities.

Anyone outdoors today is urged to wear light colored, loose fitting clothing, and to drink plenty of water.

Workers are urged to take extra breaks in a cool area, to avoid the possibility of heat sickness, which can cause death.

Homeowners are also urged to have plenty of fresh water and shade for outdoor pets, who also can suffer from the effects of the heat.