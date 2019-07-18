The National Weather Service says dangerous heat is on the way a large part of the country.

Forecasters say a strengthening high pressure system will bring much above normal highs, and low temperatures, for the next few days.

Here in the local area, widespread high temperatures in the 90’s, combined with dewpoints surging into the mid and upper 70’s, will create heat index values as high as 110-degrees through this weekend.

In addition, overnight temperatures in the 70’s to low 80’s will reduce the ability of the body to recover from daytime heating.

During this period of heat, Weather Service officials are offering tips to reduce the chances of heat related illnesses.

Those who are working, or outdoors for an extended period of time, are urged to drink plenty of fluids, especially water.

Other tips include wearing loose fitting, light colored clothing, and taking periodic breaks in the shade or other cooler areas.

Officials also urge motorists to never leave children or pets in a vehicle for an extended period of time, as temperatures can quickly rise to over 150 degrees.