Danny Nelson Browning, 53, Gleason
Funeral services for Danny Nelson Browning, age 53, of Gleason, will be Friday, October 8, 2021, at 2:00 at Tumbling Creek Baptist Church in Gleason.
Visitation will be Friday, October 8, 2021, from 10:00 until service time at the church.
Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Greenfield.
Mr. Browning was a Sergeant with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department and also served as Vice Mayor and Alderman for the City of Gleason.
