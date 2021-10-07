Danny Nelson Browning, 53, Gleason

Funeral services for Danny Nelson Browning, age 53, of Gleason, will be Friday, October 8, 2021, at 2:00 at Tumbling Creek Baptist Church in Gleason.

Visitation will be Friday, October 8, 2021, from 10:00 until service time at the church.

Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Greenfield.

Mr. Browning was a Sergeant with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department and also served as Vice Mayor and Alderman for the City of Gleason.

Williams Funeral Home of Gleason in charge of arrangements.