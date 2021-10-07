October 7, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Obituaries
  3. Danny Nelson Browning,…

Danny Nelson Browning, 53, Gleason

Danny Nelson Browning, 53, Gleason

Funeral services for Danny Nelson Browning, age 53, of Gleason, will be Friday, October 8, 2021, at 2:00 at Tumbling Creek Baptist Church in Gleason.

Visitation will be Friday, October 8, 2021, from 10:00 until service time at the church.

Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Greenfield.

Mr. Browning was a Sergeant with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department and also served as Vice Mayor and Alderman for the City of Gleason.

Williams Funeral Home of Gleason in charge of arrangements.

 

Steve James

https://www.thunderboltradio.com/ourfamily/

© 2020, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology