Greenfield’s Tandy Darby will be the next State Representative of the 76th District after receiving 75-percent of the votes over Jeff Washburn.

Darby told Thunderbolt Radio News that he’s relieved the race is over and proud of way of the way it was ran.

Darby expressed what being elected to represent the 76th District means to him.

Darby succeeds Andy Holt who announced in March he would not seek another term after serving in the State House for 10 years.

The 76th District includes all of Weakley County and portions of Carroll and Obion Counties.